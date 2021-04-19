Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 246,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.4% during the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 83,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,596. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.