Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,769 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

