Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,161 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAC traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $38.05. 906,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,753,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

