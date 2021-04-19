Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trustmark by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.09. 11,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

