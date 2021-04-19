TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TuanChe stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,676. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.14.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

