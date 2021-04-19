Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,018 shares.The stock last traded at $79.57 and had previously closed at $80.08.

The firm has a market cap of $833.35 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $397,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,591,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $141,009.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,129 shares of company stock valued at $977,924 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

