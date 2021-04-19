TurtleNetwork Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,319.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $3,319.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

