Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

