Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

