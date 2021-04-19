Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tuya in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

