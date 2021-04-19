Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACVA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

ACVA opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

