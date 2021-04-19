Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.