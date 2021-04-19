Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00.

Twilio stock traded down $17.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.46. 1,945,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,669. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.95. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.41 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.