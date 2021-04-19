Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $135.24

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $135.24, but opened at $131.20. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $133.68, with a volume of 2,050 shares trading hands.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,027 shares of company stock valued at $24,470,121. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

