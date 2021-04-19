Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $66,433.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00278228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00694077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,006.96 or 0.99734043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.00863169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,939,056 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.