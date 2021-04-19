U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

