U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.85 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.55% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

