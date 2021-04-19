Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 221,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 895.8% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $60.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

