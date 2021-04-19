Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.28. 602,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,356,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

