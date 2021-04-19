UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.60. 123,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,925. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iberdrola stock. Crow Point Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.