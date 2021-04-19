UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

