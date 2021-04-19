UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 84,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcoast Asset Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 59,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in Novartis by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Park National increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 250,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQIS Capital Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.