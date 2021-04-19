UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Reaches $4.06 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 19% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $651,216.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00642945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars.

