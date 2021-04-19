Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $127.54 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $127.54 million and $2.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $905.54 or 0.01619505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.90 or 0.00538139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00063916 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.