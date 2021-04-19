Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,406,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.