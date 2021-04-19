UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 5,188 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 696.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

