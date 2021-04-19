UMB Bank N A MO Buys 9,780 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

