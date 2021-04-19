UMB Bank N A MO Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $139.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $139.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

