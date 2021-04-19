UMB Bank N A MO Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $324.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.50 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

