UMB Bank N A MO Invests $5.60 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $3,721,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

