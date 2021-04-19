UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 4,225 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $580,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $160.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

