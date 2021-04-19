UMB Bank N A MO Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,521 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

