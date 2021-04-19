UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

TROW stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

