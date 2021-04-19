UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 599.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $312.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $313.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 190.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.36.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

