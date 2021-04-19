UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $287.59 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

