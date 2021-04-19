UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,348 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 193,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,269,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $236.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $149.60 and a twelve month high of $236.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

