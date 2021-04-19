UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,862 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.