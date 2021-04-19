UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,342 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.