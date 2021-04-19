UMB Bank N A MO Sells 9,842 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.48.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU opened at $231.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

