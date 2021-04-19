Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 37.4% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

