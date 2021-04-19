UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 37.1% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $22.68 million and $3.80 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00087976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.88 or 0.00636258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00040564 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

