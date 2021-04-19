Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.25. 22,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $225.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

