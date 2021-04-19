Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,659.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on UNPRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Uniper has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

