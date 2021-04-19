United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $6,742,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $179.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.