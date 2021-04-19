United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

United Rentals stock traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

