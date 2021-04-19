United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.
United Rentals stock traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.37.
In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
