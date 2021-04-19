United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $15.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $16.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

