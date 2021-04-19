United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report sales of $3.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $15.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $16.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 184.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 126,550 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

