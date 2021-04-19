United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.85

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 84409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Several research firms have commented on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.