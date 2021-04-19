United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.85

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 84409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Several research firms have commented on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.49.

About United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.