UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 88,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,884,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.85. 36,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.25 and a 1-year high of $393.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

