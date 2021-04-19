Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 10.05-11.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $10.05-11.05 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UHS opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $147.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

